Dan + Shay Bring Young Fan on Stage to Play 'I Should Probably Go to Bed'

Leave it to Dan + Shay to always bring a smile to our faces. The talented duo is making headlines on social media after they invited a young superfan on stage to sing along with them. During their recent show in Kansas City, the Grammy-winning duo took to Twitter to share that when they looked at the crowd in the T-Mobile Center, they saw Kyler in the front row holding a sign.

The sign read, "I should probably go but...I've been waiting 14,106 hours for my first concert!" Not only that, but on the back of the sign, the child wrote, "Can I come play guitar and sing with you?"

So the "Glad You Exist" singers being their sweet selves, obliged and invited the fan onstage to show his skills.

The crowd absolutely loved the young boys' rendition so much that they even began singing with them in the chorus after Dan Smyers stated, "When we get to the chorus, the 'I should probably go to bed' part, the entire crowd is going to sing it with you. They're going to be very loud, it's going to be really awesome, it's going to feel really cool."

It's safe to say Kyler pretty much owned the stage at that point, as he sang along with the country music duo, who were his hype men the whole time. After his performance, the "Speechless" singers hugged the boy goodbye, thanking him for helping them sing the song.

Dan + Shay later posted a video of the special moment on TikTok, captioning the video "dan+ shay + kyler." On Twitter, the duo stated "He absolutely crushed it and proved to everyone that he was the real star of the show. It's moments like this that make us so grateful for what we get to do. Hopefully someday when Kyler is selling out stadiums, he'll let us open for him."

Talk about a wonderful dream come true!

