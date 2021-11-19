Mickey Guyton is asking her fans for prayers after her 9-month-old son, Grayson Clark Savoy, was sent to the ICU. The singer didn't reveal why the child was in the hospital. Grayson, who is Guyton's only child, was born in February 2021. The country singer has shared several photos of the boy on social media, showing off his beautiful smile.

Through Twitter, the singer stated, "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu (intensive care unit), The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray." The singer is slated to perform her song "All American" on Sunday, November 21, at the American Music Awards. Guyton is also scheduled to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on November 25.

I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

Her social media post was met with several fans wishing the singer and her son well. Guyton had quite an eventful year after releasing her anticipated album, Remember Her Name, and appeared in several award shows including the CMAs and ACMs. While attending the Grammys she opened up about being a first-time mom.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I literally just had a baby 30 days ago, it's wild. Having this baby, this beautiful baby boy that I have, has taken a lot of that pressure off of me, I guess. I've just been, just so involved in him. That's all that matters to me right now."

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

Guyton and husband Grant Savoy married after 7 years together after meeting thanks to Savoy's stepsister in 2010. On June 26, 2017, the singer married Savoy in a very intimate ceremony at Kauai Marriott Resort in Kauai, Hawaii. Savoy is a founding member of Solouki, which is an LA-based law firm that focuses on employment violations in both government and private sectors. He previously worked at the Office of the Ventura County Public Defender, a criminal defense law firm, and the Los Angeles County District's Office.

Related Videos