'Stretchy Pants': Carrie Underwood Raises Funds For a Good Cause With Hilarious Holiday Tune

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood brings some levity to holiday music with R&B-inspired clap-along "Stretchy Pants," and she did it for a good cause.

The new song and its equally tongue-in-cheek music video poke fun at all the cheat day temptation that comes with year-end office parties and Christmas dinner.

Underwood co-wrote it with Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano, her collaborators for My Gift (Special Edition) track "Favorite Time of Year."

"People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance," Underwood shared in a press release. "There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends."

Underwood decided to share more than laughs by releasing the song on Nov. 12 to streaming platforms. A portion of proceeds from streams and downloads will benefit The Store, a free grocery store for families in need founded in Nashville by Underwood's former CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"When Hillary, Chris and I were writing some more serious Christmas songs, one day we took a fun detour and just had the best time writing this song," she continued. "We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about Brad and Kim's charity, The Store, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!"

