Brad Paisley Launches ‘American Highway’ Bourbon

Good news bourbon lovers, there is a new drink in town thanks to Brad Paisley! The country star is set to launch his very own American Highway bourbon this month. The whiskey was aged in barrels and stored in a 53-foot semi-trailer, which followed his 2019 nationwide tour for 7,3141 miles across 25 states. Talk about commitment!

"Bourbon is like songwriting, it's a blend of things coming together to make something incredible," Paisley said in a press release. "These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know."

So the new @BradPaisley bourbon, called American Highway, features barrels that were aged on a semi truck that followed his nationwide tour in 2019! 🚚 Paisley worked closely with @btownbourbon on the project.#BourbonCountry #BourbonStatehttps://t.co/ZbQ2KnPykX — Bourbon Country (@justaddbourbon) November 8, 2021

Through the barrels' journey, American Highway bourbon cultivated the characteristic flavor of America's native Spirit. It was then blended with 13-year, and 15-year-old Kentucky bourbon in order to create the final yummy product. The next batch, which was aged on The Rolling Rick house during Paisley's 2021 tour, is set to be released in 2022.

"It's so similar to what goes into a great guitar," Paisley continued. "The right woods, the right craftsmanship, the right alchemy that makes this intangible, magical thing, and that's what makes this so great to me."

The country music singer worked with award-winning bourbon distillery Bardstown Bourbon Company, which is located in Bardstown, Kentucky, the "Bourbon Capital of the World." The distiller creates its very own custom whiskey, rye and bourbon for more than 30 brand owners worldwide and has earned critical acclaim.

Paisley was able to collaborate with several exports at Bardstown, including VP of New Product Development Dan Callaway. About the experience, Callaway stated, "You don't get to see many celebrities that have such a technical palate," shared Callaway. "It was a super collaboration that resulted in a traveling bourbon in an exemplary expression."

He went on to describe the unique blend as, "A blend of four rye-forward bourbons ranging in age from 3 to 15 years. The flavor profile is incredibly unique. Subtle, complex, spicy, well-traveled. As we like to say, it was, 'born in Kentucky, aged across America'."

The distillery did note that they will initially release only 30,000 bottles of the 96-proof final product blend, which is set to be sold for $99.99. The bourbon will be available in AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, TN, TX, WI and WV.

For more information, you can visit www.seelbachs.com.

