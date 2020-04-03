Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley: A Country Love Story

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley is remembered for her role as Steve Martin's daughter, Annie Banks, in the classic film, Father of the Bride (and Father of the Bride Part II). She has been seen in various TV projects, including According to Jim on ABC and Two and a Half Men on CBS, and films including We Are Marshall.

But outside of the Hollywood spotlight, she is also the wife of country music star Brad Paisley. The two have such a cute love story; it makes us love them even more.

Love at First Sight (on the Silver Screen)

The country singer first saw Kimberly Williams in Father of the Bride when he was on a date (with someone else). He was quite taken with the New York native and, after seeing both Father of the Bride films, went on to cast her in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)."

"I thought, She seems like a great girl -- smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find," Paisley told Good Housekeeping.

Read More: Hear Brad Paisley Salute George Strait in New Song 'Bucked Off'

The two got married in 2003 and now live in Nashville, Tennessee, with their two sons, Jasper Warren and William Huckleberry, who goes by "Huck." The sweet couple was married at the Stauffer Chapel on the Pepperdine University campus in California and have been passionate about their philanthropic efforts. They even opened a free grocery store in Nashville for those in need. They are incredibly supportive of each other's careers and keep each other grounded with their keen sense of humor.

"The only reason Kim gave me a second date was because I made her laugh. And it's the only reason she's still with me!" Paisley told Good Housekeeping. Williams-Paisley made an appearance in the Netflix Christmas movie in 2018, The Christmas Chronicles, but has also been in her fair share of Hallmark movies over the years, including mystery film, Darrow & Darrow. Most recently, Kimberly starred in Dolly Parton's Netflix series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, in the episode "Jolene."

She even wrote a book about her mother Linda's a rare form of dementia, Where the Light Gets In. Brad supports it all, and we love watching their love.

Now Watch: Underrated Country Love Songs of the '90s