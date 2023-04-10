Brad Paisley Gives Wife Kimberly an Easter-Themed Manicure and the Results are Hilarious

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley celebrated Easter with a little spa day at home, which included Paisley giving his wife an Easter-themed manicure. Kimberly documented the nail-painting procedure in a video on her Instagram account, and it's safe to say the singer most likely won't have a future as a manicurist.

In the video, Kimberly wrote that her husband was the one to offer to paint the holiday nails. He began painting her pinky nail in an orange color using the brush that comes with the polish, but he soon turned to using small paintbrushes to get the job done. He painted a design of polka dots and stripes using orange and yellow nail polish, and after dripping a small amount on the couple's dining room table, he finished the job. Kimberly showed off the finished product -- showing a somewhat sloppy job of polka dot and stripe designs -- as Paisley offered to paint her other hand. She gave a dubious look as the video ended.

The video received thousands of comments and likes from fans and fellow celebs. Lindsay Ell wrote, "This is the best," and actress Susan Yeagley said, "I'd like to book a 4:15 with Brad today please!"

The Paisleys celebrated 20 years of marriage on March 15. To commemorate the special anniversary, Kimberly shared a slideshow of moments between the couple set to "So This Is Love." She shared her love for her husband in the caption.

"This is 20 years. Oh the places we've been! Happy anniversary @bradpaisley. It ain't perfect but it's us and I am so grateful.

I love you," she wrote.

Paisley, on the other hand, shared a simple photo to sum up his feelings on reaching 20 years with his wife. The photo featured a t-shirt that read, "Love one woman... many guitars."

Paisley will get back on the road this coming weekend with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Wynn on April 14 and 15.