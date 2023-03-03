Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley Reunite in Nashville, Poke Fun at Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning With Song

Fans attending Carrie Underwood's Wednesday night (March 1) Denim & Rhinestones Tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena saw her reunite with Brad Paisley, her CMA Awards co-host for 11 straight years (2008-2018). The dynamic duo dubbed as Paisleywood once again sang intentionally ridiculous parody lyrics, filled with good-natured jabs at peers and each other. This time, they lampooned Paisley's breakthrough 2002 hit "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song").



"No this ain't an awards show, but here we are, me and you," Brad sang. "Tonight it ain't about who's gonna win and who's gonna lose." Underwood replied with: "But if it was, we'd both be winners just a singin' and a playin'."



One line took a good-natured swipe at the 2022 CMA Awards hosts, Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning. Paisley finished Underwood's half-joke, "'Cause you're funnier than Luke," with "and you're prettier than Peyton."



Paisley's sophomoric twist on the tour's name punctuated the parody song: "Underneath this denim, I'm wearing rhinestone underoos."



Things took a serious turn afterwards, with the duo revisiting its hit 2011 collaboration "Remind Me." The tearjerker about a crumbling romance topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and entered the all-genre Hot 100's Top 20.



Paisley wasn't the only special guest during Underwood's homecoming set. Jason Aldean joined her for their No. 1 duet "If I Didn't Love You," while opening act Jimmie Allen took the stage again for a collaborative take with Underwood of the song "Denim & Rhinestones," complete with another TikTok-ready dance break.



The rest of Underwood's nearly two-hour set jumped from gospel (a medley of "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "How Great Thou Art") to Guns N' Roses (recent Underwood live staple "Welcome to the Jungle"). Her arena tour continues through a. March 17 stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.