Carrie Underwood's deep appreciation of '80s and '90s pop culture --and her innate ability to pull off related stage moves-- goes beyond her fandom of live collaborators and cover song source Guns N' Roses. In a viral TikTok video from Oct. 16, she took a brief yet memorable dance break with the opening act of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, fellow country superstar Jimmie Allen.

The tour mates were singing together before a cross between pop-flavored arena show moves and country two-stepping broke out. Some commenters praised Underwood's on-stage versatility and the expansion of her dance repertoire, while others condemned the moment for being "too pop." Either way, the 23-second clip from TikTok user Laurie Espino has piled up over 860,000 views, 25,000 likes and 600 comments in a little over two months.

The video description identifies the footage as being from the first tour stop, which would've been Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C.

Underwood had yet another stellar year. Per a press release, she will end 2022 as Billboard's Top Country Female, Country Aircheck's Top Female of the Year and Mediabase's Most Played Female Country Artist. Those numbers were boosted by Jason Aldean duet "If I Didn't Love You," which was Mediabase's third most played country song of the year. Ninth studio album --and ninth straight Top 10 pop and Top 2 country album-- Denim & Rhinestones hit shelves and streaming services on June 10, further upping fan interest in Underwood's songs.

Since January, she's won her eighth Grammy award, 10th People's Choice Award, 16th ACM award and 25th CMA award.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour extends into Spring 2023, with Allen remaining for the entire slate of arena stops. In addition, her hit show Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency returns in June to Sin City's 5,000 capacity Resorts World Theatre.

