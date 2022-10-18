Carrie Underwood Unleashes Inner Rocker by Drumming, Covering Guns N' Roses

Carrie Underwood played out two parts of her rock 'n' roll fantasy on the first night (Oct. 15) of her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones Tour at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

While performing "Poor Everybody Else," Underwood showed a different side of her musical talent via an epic drum solo. Underwood's crowd-thrilling move was reminiscent of both that famous video of The Carpenters' Karen Carpenter's demonstrating her virtuosic drumming skills and country music outsider Margo Price's regular live detours to the drum kit.

Fans have applauded the latest sign of Underwood's onstage versatility. "My husband said, she really 'one ups' herself every show. Learning new things and taking it to the next level," a Twitter user wrote.

That same night, the Nashville star "visited" the Sunset Strip with a performance of Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame group Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle." Underwood's a known fan of classic hard rock, so the cover wasn't out of the blue. Nor was a high-energy live rendition that replicated the same type of rock stadium show flair that inspired Garth Brooks.

Advertisement

Underwood holds Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose in high regard, crediting his vocal style for impacting the development of her own. She considered past live duets with Rose a dream come true. Back in July, Underwood joined her favorite band onstage in London for a collaborative jam of "Sweet Child O' Mine."

Ahead of tour, Underwood shared a hilarious, Full House-inspired TikTok video that introduced her band and crew.

Underwood's headlining tour features support by fellow superstar Jimmie Allen and lasts through March 2023. In between, her Full Bus crew will stop in such major markets as St. Louis, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Related Videos