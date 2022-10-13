Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious 'Full House' Parody Co-Starring Her Road Family

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood made the most of downtime with her band and crew recently by filming a clever TikTok video inspired by '90s TV fixture Full House.

"Back for another season of Full Bus starting this Saturday! Meet the cast!," reads the "Ghost Story" singer's caption.

On top of using the Full House opening theme and the series' familiar logo font, Underwood and crew run toward the camera as an apparent homage to a similar scene in the sitcom's Season 1 intro.

https://www.tiktok.com/@carrieunderwood/video/7153614324521569582

Advertisement

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, gave the video her stamp of approval by sharing it on her Instagram account.

"This is so cute!! Thanks for the shout out @carrieunderwood," Sweetin wrote. "I think you almost have as many people on your bus as we had in that house."

Underwood fans might recognize guitarists Ed Eason and Chad Jeffers and bassist Mark Childers. The latter introduced Underwood to her husband, former Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher. They're joined by others that keep the American Idol winner's show on the road.

The clip promotes Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which begins Oct. 15 in Greenville, SC and lasts through March 2023. In between, the Full Bus crew will stop in such major markets as St. Louis, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The tour bears the name of 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones. Jimmie Allen will provide opening support.

TikTok parodies aside, Underwood is synonymous with popular television intros. For the 11th consecutive year, the Oklahoma native can be heard singing the the Joan Jett-inspired theme song for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Underwood gets another piece of the primetime spotlight on Nov. 9 at the CMA Awards. She's up this year for Musical Event of the Year (for Jason Aldean duet "If I Didn't Love You"), Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Related Videos