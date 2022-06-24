Jimmie Allen's 'Tulip Drive': A Song-By-Song Look at the Family-Focused Album

Family fuels Jimmie Allen creatively. Previous album Bettie James Gold Edition and the Bettie James Fest back home in Delaware bear the names his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and his dad, James "Big Jim" Allen. Tulip Drive (out June 24 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group) follows suit, with its title referencing his late grandmother's address-- just as debut album Mercury Lane provided Mapquest directions to Allen's childhood home.

Likewise, the songs about life advice ("you won't be alone") and romantic partners ("kissin you") point to Allen's home life, as he likely wouldn't have connected with their lyrics so deeply without his love for his three children and his wife, Alexis Gayle.

Of course, Allen explores more than his connections to kinfolks through songs that don't neatly fit in a genre-specific box, as evidenced by Wide Open Country's song-by-song breakdown of the entire Tulip Drive tracklist.

"be alright"

Tulip Drive's release came just three days into the summer, making "be alright" a well-timed contender for country fans' go-to jam for vacation road trips and weekends at the lake. Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone and Castle's lyrics open an incredibly upbeat album with encouragement to not sweat the small stuff.

"what i'm talkin bout"

Allen maintains those seasonal vibes with another shot of musical positivity. Consider the first two tracks of Tulip Drive as pace-setters for a collection that redefines the concept of "Country Sunshine" for the 21st century.

Zach Abend and Seth Ennis wrote it with one of Allen's most prolific peers, Hardy.

"kissin you"

"kissin you" shifts things into a different gear with a guitar intro as electrifying as that of last year's song of the summer: Allen's Brad Paisley collaboration, "Freedom Was a Highway."

The Allen, Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley co-write is such a touching ode to romantic love that it's bound to become "our song" for quite a few new couples between now and the start of fall semester.

"down home"

Allen's creative focus on his family connects on an even deeper level throughout this song written to help cope with the 2019 death of his father.

"'Down Home' is probably one of the most special songs I've ever written," Allen shared in a press release. "I wrote it about my father - kind of like, hopefully he's in heaven and looking down on everything I'm doing and hope he'd be proud of me. I wrote it with my friends Tate Howell, Rian Ball and Cameron Bedell.

"It's a song that's actually helped me a lot because in the midst of missing my father, I think about him seeing everything I've got going on and it's like... even though he's gone, he's always with me," he continued. "I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me."

Bonus points for the reference to a second special person in Allen's journey: his CMA Awards duet partner in 2020, Charley Pride.

"settle on back"

Another summertime jam, "settle on back" shows Allen's gratitude for life on the road and other byproducts of country stardom. Here's the twist: months spent living that part of his dream make time at home in Nashville or back in Delaware even more special, especially when Allen's holding a fishing pole.

"pesos" (Feat. CeeLo Green & T-Pain)

A lot could be said about this mashup of musical styles that pairs three disparate performers. At a time when Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" recently spent multiple weeks at No. 1, songs about living each day to its fullest because it might be your last clearly connect with country audiences. This one brings a similar message about avoiding regrets.

"love in the living room"

Allen takes a three minute break here from encouraging messages and positive vibes to embrace his inner country Casanova. Indeed, this co-write with Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym and Cary Barlowe focuses on the sensual side of home life.

"on my way" (Feat. Jennifer Lopez)

Allen brought pop-country vibes to "on my way," a song first recorded by Jennifer Lopez (under the title "On My Way (Marry Me)") for the romantic comedy Marry Me. The collaboration fulfilled a dream of Allen's since he first heard Lopez's 2001 smash "I'm Real."

In the context of Tulip Drive, it represents the spirit of cross-genre collaboration that permeates music scenes in Nashville, Los Angeles and other entertainment hubs as top recording artists maneuver the digital streaming age.

"broken hearted" (Feat. Katie Ohh)

Katie Ohh's hardly new on the scene, between her 2013 victory on NBC reality show The Winner Is and her steady gig as the Nashville Predators hockey team's national anthem singer. Yet this might be her brightest shining moment, as she proves to be a worthy vocal match for Allen on this breakup duet.

"habits & hearts"

Lyrics by Steven McMorran, Derrick Southerland and Jess Cates deal with the toll and temptation of the vices that can rip relationships and families apart. Allen does their poignant words justice with his most potent vocal performance on the album-- if not the best of his career.

"right now"

Allen and songwriting heavyweights Matt Rogers and Jordan Schmidt penned this could-be radio hit about romantic loss and lingering regret. When heard in the same sitting as the rest of Tulip Drive, it comes across as a glance back at the types of lessons that forged Allen's personal and professional resolve.

"wouldn't feel like summer"

As its title telegraphs, this outside cut written by Matthew McGinn, Jimmie Deeghan and Vandereheym builds off the album's feel-good opening songs while hitting harder and sounding more buoyant than prior seasonal soundtrack candidates.

"undo"

An even better breakup song by Rogers plus collaborators Matt McVaney and rising superstar Breland finishes second to "habits & hearts" when it comes to broadcasting Allen's storytelling chops.

"get you a girl"

Songwriters Justin Ebach and Matt Jenkins helped Allen weigh the net gains of casting aside selfish interests for the right romantic partner. It's yet another Allen song to consider learning if summer serenades might help you find your own significant other.

"keep em coming"

Yet another stacked list of songwriters --this time it's Allen, Will Weatherly and Old Dominion's Brad Tursi-- collaborated on this potential country radio hit that's sure to spark arena singalongs when Allen opens for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

"every time i say amen"

Before closing the album with a family-focused ballad, Allen sends up prayers of gratitude for the many blessings in his life and career. Lyrics by Travis Hill, Jon Nite and Ross Copperman namedrop Old Crow Medicine Show and New Grass Revival, which will hopefully boost the Google search volume for two titans of roots music.

"you won't be alone" (Feat. Aadyn)

Fittingly, the voice of Allen's oldest child, Aadyn, opens the final track on an album named in honor of the youngster's great-grandmother. From there, Allen's modern country meets time-tested R&B approach sounds smoother than ever while he shares fatherly advice for Aadyn and his younger half-sisters, Zara James and Naomi Bettie.

