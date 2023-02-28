Country star Brad Paisley is married to none other than Kimberly Williams-Paisley. You've likely seen the actress on a variety of shows, namely Nashville and According to Jim. She's also appeared in her fair share of Hallmark movies, if you watch those -- and you know we love them here. She joined Kelly Clarkson on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show opposite The Voice coach Niall Horan to shoot the breeze.



The actress appeared on the talk show with a strained voice, explaining she had some "tension" in her vocal cords, before getting into a conversation with Clarkson about a variety of topics. But one that stood out was how the 51-year-old had a bit of a mishap with a very important piece of jewelry just before one of the biggest milestones of her life.





After discussing her vocal issues, Williams-Paisley fielded questions about the accident."I heard that something happened with your wedding ring," Clarkson said. "What happened?""This is how I know I've been married for 20 years: My ring cracked," the actress joked."Oh my gosh," Clarkson replied."It broke, yeah," the actress replied.Clarkson asked incredulously: "Are you a very physical person in general with your throat and your body?""After 20 years, I got this little cut on my finger, and I was like, 'Oh dear.' I'm still not wearing it, but yeah. Coming up on 20 years!"Clarkson congratulated Williams-Paisley on her two decades of marriage, but it's unclear what she's doing with her broken wedding ring. She'll likely simply get it repaired; but she's so busy running aand appearing in the film Jesus Revolution that fixing a broken ring may not be the first thing on her priority list.Jesus Revolution is playing in theaters as of Feb. 28.