When the new season of The Voice launches this fall, fans will be seeing a few new faces. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello made their exit from the singing competition show in December, but Blake Shelton is holding on for one more season in 2023. This time around, he'll be joined by Kelly Clarkson, who's returning after a brief hiatus, and two new faces: critically acclaimed hip hop artist Chance The Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

"I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach," Horan said about the announcement he'd be joining the team in a press release. "I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

Niall was born and raised in Mullingar, Ireland. At just 29, he's toured the world as part of boy band One Direction and signed a recording deal as a solo artist with Capitol Records, releasing two albums. He's intimately familiar with singing competitions, having competed on The X Factor in the seventh series in Dublin. He's had time to grow and he knows what it takes to compete, but can he spot up-and-coming artists like Simon Cowell spotted him?

For now, here's everything you need to know about one of the newest coaches to star on The Voice.

A Rising Star

Niall grew up in Mullingar, Ireland, where he attended St. Kenny National School. There, he spent much of his time in choir and appearing in school plays. He began playing guitar at the age of 13 and quickly developed a passion for music. He then attended Coláiste Mhuire, a Catholic boys' school in Mullingar, where he performed at school talent shows and local events.

He also took part in several music competitions and festivals, honing his skills and gaining experience as a performer. In addition to music, Niall was also a sports enthusiast, and played soccer for his school's team. After performing in small roles and prepping for a career in entertainment as a teen, Horan auditioned for the seventh series of The X Factor in Dublin at just 16. That's when his life would change forever.

Big-Time Boy Band

Niall went ahead and competed on The X Factor and won the hearts of viewers with his rendition of "So Sick" by Ne-Yo. However, he he did not make it through to the live shows as a solo artist. Instead, he was paired up with four other contestants: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. Together, the contestants became a group called One Direction, a boy band with a name selected by band member Harry Styles.

For two weeks, One Direction got to know each other over the course of The X Factor. They were mentored by Simon Cowell and finished in third place in the final round of the competition. However, their success did not end there. After the show, they were signed to Syco Music, Simon Cowell's record label, and began working on their debut album "Up All Night." When their debut album was released in 2011, it became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time, signaling a giant success for Horan and his bandmates.

It's no secret that One Direction's (and Horan's) success on The X Factor helped establish the group that Cowell brought together as one of the most popular and successful boy bands in the world. They went on to release five studio albums, embark on several world tours and sold millions of albums. Their time on The X Factor played a significant role in launching their career and introducing them to a global audience, but all good things must eventually come to an end.

After One Direction

Eventually, One Direction went on hiatus in 2015 as the members began working on their own projects. Horan also began pursuing a solo career in music. He signed a solo recording contract with Capitol Records in 2016 and released his debut single "This Town" in September of that year. The single was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 in several countries and being certified Platinum in several.

In 2017, Niall released his debut album Flicker to positive reviews. It reached the top of the charts in several countries, and the album spawned hit singles like "Slow Hands", "Too Much To Ask" and "On The Loose."

In addition to his music career, Niall has also been involved in several other ventures. He has made appearances on television shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He's also worked with a variety of charities like UNICEF to improve the lives of children in developing countries. And beyond music, Horan is a big golf fan. He's played in several pro-am tournaments.

Niall on The Voice

It was announced in 2022 that Niall would be joining the cast of The Voice. Though he's toured the world as part of One Direction, this will be the first major reality show he's appeared on, aside from X Factor and his previous documentary-style show Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar. He hasn't made his debut on the show just yet, but based on the massive amount of fans One Direction amassed during its time as a boy band, you can imagine how many faithful listeners will be tuning in to catch Horan as he hits primetime TV.

You can be a part of #TeamNiall and watch the rest of the members of The Voice's cast when the new season debuts on March 6.

