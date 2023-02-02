Kelly Clarkson isn't quite sure she's ready to start dating following her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. At least, that's what she told Access Hollywood in a recent interview.

The Voice coach and American Idol alum dropped by to chat about a variety of topics, including how she felt following the finalization of her divorce from Blackstock. Given that it's only been a few short months since the paperwork went through in 2022, it's safe to say Kelly is a bit gun shy about approaching a new relationship.

When asked if she's currently dating during the interview, in fact, Kelly replied with a succinct "no."

"My therapist -- it's funny -- is literally like, 'You should go on a date' and I'm like, 'No.'" She explained that she's having a great time being alone, thank you very much, and dating isn't actually a priority right now.

"I sound like such a cliche, but I'm really enjoying, like, me," she said. And when it comes to marriage at some point, she's not chomping at the bit to go through it again just yet.

"I also don't think marriage has to be for everyone," she told Access Hollywood. "I think you can exist in a relationship and it can be what you want it to be." Clarkson went on to explain that the last few years have been difficult, and in fact she needed time to herself to process everything that happened during the divorce. While it ended up helping her pen some new songs, it "took a minute" for her to be able to release her new material.

"I just had to be over it, through it, all around it, I had to get past it to be able to talk about it," she told fans via Instagram Live.

While Clarkson isn't exactly ready to hit the ground running with a new relationship, she has her family to keep her company. She and Blackstock had two children together: River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6. She's also got plenty of projects, including the new season of The Voice, coming down the pipeline. With a full plate like that, there's no time for loneliness.

Clarkson has always danced to the beat of her own drum. So when she feels like the time is ready to jump back into the dating pool, she'll make sure we know.