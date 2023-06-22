Comedy stars stepped up to help raise funds for Nashville area residents in need.

In less than an hour, tickets sold out for a comedy show that raises funds for country star Brad Paisley and his spouse Kimberly Williams-Paisley's The Store, which provides free groceries and other goods for low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.

Groceries with Dignity and Comedy Without will be held July 5 in Nashville at Zanie's and features rising comedy star Nate Bartgatze, Saturday Night Live veteran turned Hollywood star Kevin Nealon and alumni of legendary Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings.

Williams-Paisley is an actor and best-selling author. She, Paisley and Belmont University partnered to open The Store. It began operations on March 14, 2020 — fresh off the East Nashville tornado and the beginning of the pandemic lockdown.