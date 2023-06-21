In the past few years, country singer-songwriter Breland has established himself as the king of collabs. The "My Truck" singer has joined Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lauren Alaina, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton and more in the studio. For the 27-year-old, it's all about sharing the experience with fellow artists.

"I just love being able to share stories and experiences. I get a chance to learn from all of them," Breland tells Wide Open Country. "In general, certain voices go really well together. And usually, when I'm writing a song that I think needs a collab, I'm thinking, 'Who's gonna be able to complement what it is that I'm doing on this song and then also fill in some of the gaps that I might not be able to?' Trying to find that piece to a song. It's usually based on the voice."

Last summer, if you'd have asked Breland about his dream collaboration, he probably would have said Shania Twain. These days, working with the country icon is no longer a dream — it's a reality. In April, Twain announced a new version of "Inhale/Exhale (AIR)," featuring Breland, for the deluxe edition of her 2023 album Queen of Me. He's also a guest on Twain's massively popular Queen of Me Tour.

For Breland, whose song "Natural" is an ode to the "You're Still the One" singer, it's a full-circle moment. Like fellow Twain tour opener Lily Rose, Breland credits Twain with changing the game and opening doors.

"She's fearless. She's a visionary," Breland says. "Shania is someone that has always pushed the boundaries of what country music could be. And I feel like, in doing so, she's created a lot of space for people like me and what it is that I do here."

Breland will join Twain for a string of tour dates this July, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 11.

