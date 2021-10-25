Kane Brown Injured After Falling Off Stage Mid-Concert

The show must go on! It was quite a slippery weekend for country music singer, Kane Brown. The singer sustained a minor ankle injury on Saturday night after tripping and falling off the stage in front of the pit, while on his Blessed and Free tour.

The incident took place in Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx Forum. Brown was seen entering the stage, greeting fans on the left side of the arena, and then appeared to twist his ankle while walking down the stage.

Kane Brown twisting ankle and falling off stage in Memphis last night. Full video #KaneBrown #MEMPHIS #tmz pic.twitter.com/rQmdsBdCDV — Erin Austin (@erinaustin) October 24, 2021

The "What If" singer quickly lost his balance and fell off the stage into the arms of one of his security guards. The incident was caught on video, where you can see the moment the singer twists his ankle and struggles to put weight on both feet.

After the incident, an announcer told fans that there were technical difficulties followed by the stage going dark. According to several fans, the singer didn't let the fall faze him, and powered through a few more songs. He later took a seat for an acoustic set to sing a few stripped-down versions of his songs.

@kanebrown you just had a birthday man, you’re not as young as you used to be! Just wait until you hit 30, and maybe have a few more kids 😅🤣

Seriously though, hope you heal fast! pic.twitter.com/KPEjVk4xnu — Nancy B Vickery (@nabarnes) October 24, 2021

While performing "Worship You," the country star was seen crying while the audience cheered him on and sang along. Several fans on TikTok praised Brown for still going on with the show, despite the severe pain. After the show, he shared a video of his swollen ankle on Instagram, saying, "Memphis it looks normal it's fine."

Brown also shared a story showing off the platform he stepped on during the show, which caused him to trip. Alongside a photo of the surface, the singer wrote, "This is how my ankle rolled."

Despite the fall, Brown was back on stage the next day in Atlanta, Georgia. The singer has been on tour since Oct. 1 performing alongside Chase Rice and Jordan Davis. He recently went viral online after his 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, was seen dancing her way on stage, while Brown's band performed at soundcheck.

