'There's A Tear In My Beer': The History-Making Hank Sr. & Hank Jr. 'Duet'

The jukebox was made to play classic country songs about drinking beer and heartache. In 1989, Hank Williams, Jr. released the perfect jukebox song with his hit "There's A Tear In My Beer," a "duet" with his late father, Hank Williams, Sr.

Hank, Sr. recorded "There's A Year In My Beer" in the early '50s but never released it. Through the use of modern technology, the father and son duet came to life. A new piece of country music history was born when the song was released. Bocephus was 40 years old and finally got to sing with his father, who passed away when Hank Jr. was just 3 years old.

The official music video was a huge success. It was named Video Of The Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. The father and son would "share" a Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

'There's a Tear in My Beer' Lyrics:

There's a tear in my beer

'Cause I'm cryin' for you, dear

You are on my lonely mind.

Into these last nine beers

I have shed a million tears.

You are on my lonely mind

I'm gonna keep drinkin'

Until I'm petrified.

And then maybe these tears.

Will leave my eyes.

There's a tear in my beer.

Cause I'm crying' for you dear

You are on my lonely mind.

Last night I walked the floor.

And the night before

You are on my lonely mind.

It seems my life is through

And I'm so doggone blue

You are on my lonely mind.

I'm gonna keep drinkin'

Till I can't move a toe

And then maybe my heart

Won't hurt me so.

There's a tear in my beer.

Cause I'm cryin' for you, dear.

You are on my lonely mind.

Lord, I've tried, and I've tried.

But my tears I can't hide.

You are on my lonely mind.

All these blues that I've found

Have really got me down

You are on my lonely mind

I'm gonna keep drinkin' till I can't even think

Cause in the last week I ain't slept a wink

There's a tear in my beer

Cause I'm crying for you, dear

You are on my lonely mind.

Don't forget to add songs like "Cold, Cold Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," "I Saw the Light," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Long Gone Lonesome Blues," "Kaw-Liga," "Move It On Over," and "Lovesick Blues" when making your very own Hank Williams, Sr. greatest hits playlist!

