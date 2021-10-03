'There's A Tear In My Beer': The History-Making Hank Sr. & Hank Jr. 'Duet'

The jukebox was made to play classic country songs about drinking beer and heartache. In 1989, Hank Williams, Jr. released the perfect jukebox song with his hit "There's A Tear In My Beer," a "duet" with his late father, Hank Williams, Sr.
Hank, Sr. recorded "There's A Year In My Beer" in the early '50s but never released it. Through the use of modern technology, the father and son duet came to life. A new piece of country music history was born when the song was released. Bocephus was 40 years old and finally got to sing with his father, who passed away when Hank Jr. was just 3 years old.
The official music video was a huge success. It was named Video Of The Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. The father and son would "share" a Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.
'There's a Tear in My Beer' Lyrics:
There's a tear in my beer
'Cause I'm cryin' for you, dear
You are on my lonely mind.
Into these last nine beers
I have shed a million tears.
You are on my lonely mind
I'm gonna keep drinkin'
Until I'm petrified.
And then maybe these tears.
Will leave my eyes.
There's a tear in my beer.
Cause I'm crying' for you dear
You are on my lonely mind.
Last night I walked the floor.
And the night before
You are on my lonely mind.
It seems my life is through
And I'm so doggone blue
You are on my lonely mind.
I'm gonna keep drinkin'
Till I can't move a toe
And then maybe my heart
Won't hurt me so.
There's a tear in my beer.
Cause I'm cryin' for you, dear.
You are on my lonely mind.
Lord, I've tried, and I've tried.
But my tears I can't hide.
You are on my lonely mind.
All these blues that I've found
Have really got me down
You are on my lonely mind
I'm gonna keep drinkin' till I can't even think
Cause in the last week I ain't slept a wink
There's a tear in my beer
Cause I'm crying for you, dear
You are on my lonely mind.
