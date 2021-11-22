Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart + Dean Dillon Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and legendary songwriter Dean Dillon make up the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Class of 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville made the announcement on Aug. 12, 2020, with the induction ceremony coming over a year later on Sunday (Nov. 21).

Williams Jr. will be inducted in the Veteran Era Artist category. The news comes just weeks after the "Family Tradition" singer lost his daughter in a car accident.

"Bocephus has been eyeing this one for awhile. It's a bright spot during a difficult year," Williams Jr. said in a statement.

The singer-songwriter also referenced his legendary father, Hank Williams Sr., and his lifelong mission to carry on the family name in his own way.

"I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years," Williams said. "I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man... one of the greatest. I've got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It's an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated."

Brenda Lee presented Williams with his medallion. Musical tributes came via Shooter Jennings ("Feelin' Better"), Eric Church ("A Country Boy Can Survive") and Alan Jackson ("The Blues Man").

Stuart, who'll be inducted as the Modern Era Artist, dedicated his life to country and bluegrass music at a young age. He started performing in a bluegrass band at age 12 and went on to perform with Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before recording his own hit records, including "Tempted," "Burn Me Down" and the Travis Tritt duets "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" and "This One's Gonna Hurt You (For a Long, Long Time)."

"It is the ultimate honor in country music," Stuart said in a statement. "I'm so honored to be included in this class and I'm honored to be included alongside Hank Jr. and Dean Dillon. I love those people. To be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is beyond words. I'm usually not at a loss for words."

Stuart and his wife Connie Smith became the Hall of Fame's first living married couple after Smith presented her spouse with his medallion. Musical odes to Stuart were provided by Pastor Evelyn Hubbard ("It's Time to Go Home"), Ashley McBryde ("The Observations of a Crow") and Emmylou Harris and Charlie Worsham ("Tempted").

Dillon, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, is perhaps best known for his work with George Strait, who's recorded the Dillon-penned "The Chair," "It Ain't Cool to be Crazy About You," "Ocean Front Property" and more. Dillon will be inducted in the Songwriter category.

"I was just speechless," Dillon said in a statement. "Trying to soak in the words that I had just heard. My life flashed before my eyes. You could've knocked me over with a feather."

In addition to presenting Dillon with his medallion, Strait sang "The Chair." Kenny Chesney sang Dillon co-write "A Lot of Things Different," while Brittney Spencer stole the show with "Tennessee Whiskey," a song Dillon wrote with Linda Hargrove.

