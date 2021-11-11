In 2004 when Emmylou Harris's beloved road dog Bonaparte passed away, she knew she needed to do something in his honor to give back to the community. Harris established Bonaparte's Retreat as a non-profit organization with the mission of rescuing shelter dogs and making sure they find good homes. Today, Bonaparte's Retreat continues to save dogs from the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control and shelters in surrounding counties. If you feel the need to join Emmylou's cause, you can visit Bonaparte's Retreat's website and find ways to help.

Bonaparte's Retreat isn't the only way Harris shows her love and devotion to helping animals in need. She is a prominent supporter of the animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society. "Music is a universal language and brings so much joy to the world," said Julie Castle, chief executive officer at Best Friends Animal Society. " how music and our love of animals unite us and show how we can all come together to support each other, our communities, and homeless pets."

Best Friends Animal Society and celebrities like Harris, Amanda Seyfried, and Brittany Snow are working towards America being a no-kill nation by 2025.

Harris's heart for supporting those with no voice doesn't stop at animals. Harris gives her time, talent, and money to support The Lantern Tour: A Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families. The Lantern Tour is an annual concert series that benefits the Women's Refugee Commission and brings together art and advocacy to stand with migrant and refugee women, children, and youth worldwide. The 2021 Lantern Tour will run October 28-30 and include artists like Harris, Steve Earle, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Amy Helm, Gaby Moreno, and Thao.

Emmylou Harris has a servant's heart that could inspire anyone to give back to their community. In this season of paying it forward and giving thanks, let us remember to serve like Emmylou.

