Randy Travis' 1989 holiday album An Old Time Christmas will be reissued on Nov. 19. As was the case with the recent Storms of Life reissue, the 10 original tracks have been remastered and repackaged with three previously unheard songs from the vault.

The gold-certified Christmas album began Travis' longstanding association with holiday-themed entertainment. It pairs covers of J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper" and other holiday music standards with such originals as a personal favorite of Randy's wife Mary Travis, "How Do I Wrap My Heart Up For Christmas."

Travis' second Christmas album, Songs of the Season, followed in 2007. He's also appeared over the years in such seasonal films as Annabelle's Wish and A Holiday to Remember.

The bonus tracks presumably bring us Travis renditions of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" and Roger Miller's "Little Toy Trains."

In other news, Travis will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his Grand Ole Opry induction at the Opry House on Dec. 11. Per a press release, the lineup includes Jon Pardi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce and Don Schlitz, with more to be announced. Travis joined the Opry on Dec. 20, 1986 at age 27.

Travis' debut album, 1986's Storms of Life, also turned 35 this year.

An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

1. "Old Time Christmas" (2021 Remaster)

2. "Winter Wonderland" (2021 Remaster)

3. "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" (2021 Remaster)

4. "White Christmas Makes Me Blue" (2021 Remaster)

5. "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" (2021 Remaster)

6. "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" (2021 Remaster)

7. "Pretty Paper" (2021 Remaster)

8. "Oh, What a Silent Night" (2021 Remaster)

9. "How Do I Wrap My Heart Up for Christmas" (2021 Remaster)

10. "The Christmas Song" (2021 Remaster)

11. "Little Toy Trains" (From The Vault)

12. "There's a New Kid In Town" (From The Vault)

13. "White Christmas" (From The Vault)

