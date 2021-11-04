Carly Pearce Performs The National Anthem Prior to Game 6 of The World Series

Carly Pearce left several baseball fans in awe after she sang the National Anthem prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. The country music singer's first-time performance was met with cheers from the crowd and fireworks midway through the song and Pearce hit some beautiful final notes at the end. The Braves went on to win the game in Houston, beating the Astros 7-0.

After her performance, Pearce took to social media to thank the Major League Baseball for letting her perform. She tweeted, "Few things are as American and iconic as the World Series... like singing at the @opry, this is one of those things you don't dare dream -- and almost can't believe when it's actually happening. Thank you @MLB for giving me the honor of singing the National Anthem tonight."

Zac Brown sang the National Anthem before Game Three while Lauren Alaina performed her own rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game Five. Pearce now has yet another milestone behind her. She previously won the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Along with Lee Brice, she also won the Country Music Association Award for Music Event of the Year back in 2020 and a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with "Every Little Thing" in 2018. This year, she is nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category for the CMA Awards, which will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Pearce was born in Kentucky and quickly fit into the music world like a pro. At the age of 11 she joined a bluegrass band and at 16 she moved to Dollywood to become a performer. There, she would do six shows a day for five days a week. At 19 she moved to Nashville and later signed with Sony.

