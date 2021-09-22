'American Idol' Alum Alex Miller Inks His First Record Deal With Nashville's Billy Jam Records

The long-rumored debut album by recent American Idol contestant Alex Miller is closer to becoming a reality following the Kentucky -bred teen's signing to Nashville-based Billy Jam Records. Promise of a new single titled "Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya" accompanied the news.

His first single, "I'm Over You So Get Over Me," arrived in April.

The Lancaster native previously performed his throwback breakup anthem during the 2019 Pigeon Forge Path to Fame talent competition.

If Miller's old flame didn't know about the song after he sang it in the Smoky Mountains, she certainly caught wind of him performing it on ABC.

"She did reach out, and we had a nice, long conversation," Miller said during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "She was very supportive, though. She said she was very proud of me, and I thanked her for breaking my heart."

Miller stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with "I'm Over You So Get Over Me" during the auditions phase of American Idol.

Much to Bryan's delight, Miller walked out to Hoyt Axton and Ronee Blakely's "Boney Fingers." During Miller's brief introduction, Richie said he hopes the teenager sings just like he talks: with a country and bluegrass-ready twang.

While Perry and Richie appeared to enjoy the young contestant's clear gifts as a performer and songwriter, Bryan looked like he couldn't even wrap his mind around a teenager with such a grasp on what makes classic country music timeless.

A giddy Bryan then sang a short duet version of Merle Haggard's "Big City" with Miller.

The sneak peek ends with Miller and his family learning that a small town dreamer from Kentucky landed a trip to Hollywood.

American Idol has brought us the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and one of the top streaming superstars of the moment, Gabby Barrett.

