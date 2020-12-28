Carrie Underwood Announces Gospel Album 'My Savior'

Carrie Underwood dropped some huge news during a Christmas day video message posted to social media: My Savior, a gospel album companion to Christmas music collection My Gift, will arrive in time for Easter (which lands on April 4 in 2021).

"I basically didn't want all of that to end," Underwood says of the music she's recorded during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. "I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift."

Underwood teased an album's worth of the gospel hymns from her childhood. The American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning country music superstar is no stranger to sharing her faith through song, from early career hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel" to a revered live performance of "How Great Thou Art" featuring Vince Gill.

"It's just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it," Underwood added. "Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out. Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, sending lots of love."

My Gift has topped Billboard's Top Holiday Albums and Top Country Albums charts since its Sept. 25 release. Standout tracks include John Legend duet "Hallelujah." The Christmas album led to an HBO Max special of the same title.

Read More: Brad Paisley Replaces Fellow Songwriter Taylor Swift on Nashville Mural

The new gospel album will leave 2018's Cry Pretty as Underwood's most recent album of brand-new country songs.

Underwood's 2020 brought fans not just a Christmas album that's impacted the country charts but also an ACM Entertainer of the Year award (shared with Thomas Rhett) plus numerous pics and videos on social media co-starring her husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob.