Fans of Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video's music drama starring Riley Keough, are getting a peek behind the curtain of the magical miniseries. Reese Witherspoon's Book Club has shared a clip from Keough's Daisy Jones audition tape, and it's electric.

In a June 15 Instagram post, Reese's Book Club unveiled the never-before-seen footage alongside the caption, "The audition that changed everything." In the video, a younger-looking Keough reads as the titular upstart rocker Daisy Jones. In the scene, she informs a stunned musician that she, in fact, wrote the hit song "Tiny Love." When he expresses his surprise, Keough gives a knowing grin and says, "Wyatt had these lyrics that were...well, they weren't right. So I fixed it for him." She was, is and forever will be our Daisy!

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine produced Daisy Jones & The Six, a long-gestating adaptation of best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid's beloved 2019 novel. It's no surprise, then, that Reese's Book Club would advocate for leading lady Keough at the height of Emmy voting season. The caption features the hashtags #FYC and #ForYourConsideration, indicating that the behind-the-scenes video is part of a bid to score Keough an Emmy nod for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

The first round of Emmy voting ends on June 26, so prepare for a lot more #FYC content in the coming weeks. (Petition to see Sam Claflin's audition tape incoming!)

Daisy Jones & The Six premiered its 10-episode run in March 2023 on Prime Video. The series, a faux rockumentary about a band trying to make it big (and not tear itself apart) in the 1970s California rock scene, is loosely inspired by the fraught making of Fleetwood Mac's classic 1977 album Rumours.

Daisy Jones & The Six even had a fiery, doomed romance to match in the titular Daisy and her alluring bandmate Billy Dunne (played by Sam Claflin). Keough and Claflin received critical and audience acclaim for their intense performances, which required the pair to learn to sing and play guitar.

Keough is literally Elvis' granddaughter, so it's no surprise she's a natural. There have even been talks of the cast going on tour. Give a listen to the impressive cast album, Aurora, and you'll be transported back to the heyday of hippy-dippy soft rock.

All episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are now streaming on Prime Video.

