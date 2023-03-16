The cast of Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six is taking method acting to a whole new level. Stars of the buzzy '70s faux rockumentary have been teasing a potential concert tour for months, with leading lady Riley Keough dropping hints about a "comeback show" at last weekend's South by Southwest festival.

A fake band made up of actors going on tour for real ? It wouldn't be the first time Daisy Jones & The Six went meta. The cast, led by Keough (Zola) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games), reportedly spent three years learning to sing and play instruments, taking advantage of pandemic filming delays. Evidently, all that practice has paid off. The cast was lauded for their eerily accurate '70s rock sound following the release of their (very real!) album Aurora, with Keough, in particular, receiving high praise for her vocal chops.

"We'd love to tour because that would be so fun, but right now the first thing to do is watch all the episodes," Executive Producer Lauren Neustadter told the SXSW audience, according to Vulture.

Still not convinced? The cast revealed that after nearly a year of group band camp, they performed a concert for the Daisy Jones crew to get a feel for live rock performance before filming began. According to one high-powered audience member, Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon, the fake band became the real deal in that moment.

"I nearly fell out of my chair," Witherspoon told ET of the group's inaugural performance. "It was just so beautiful that they had taken the time to learn these instruments, to really learn to be in sync with each other."

Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of the novel on which the series is based, also had a pinch-me moment hearing live performances of the fictional songs she had written -- and seeing Daisy Jones & The Six in the flesh.

"I was not just blown away but really, really proud of them because you can tell how hard they worked and you could tell that this is not a show in which it's a bunch of actors pretending," said Reid. "These are people that became musicians, they became a rock band."

Given the, uh, complexity of planning and organizing a national or even regional tour for a group of busy-bee actors, it's more likely The Six will opt for a few smaller-scale live performances. Think One Night Only! at the Hollywood Bowl, or the odd press performance during Emmys season (fingers crossed!).

That being said, never underestimate the totally-fake-but-absolutely-real rock group who recorded "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)." Their power!

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six stream Fridays exclusively on Prime Video.

