Elvis' Granddaughter Riley Keough Channels Rock Star Legacy in First Songs From 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

The long-awaited television adaptation of the bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six is coming to Prime Video on March 3, and the faux rockumentary is already shaking up the real-life music world with the release of an original album, Aurora, with vocals by series stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Hear Keough's angelic voice on the first two songs to be released, "Regret Me" and "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)."



Elvis' granddaughter (and the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley) Riley Keough (Zola) stars as the titular Daisy Jones, a wild-child singer trying to make it big in the California rock scene of the 1970s. Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games) also stars as Daisy's bandmate Billy Dunne.



Both Keough and Claflin, along with other members of the cast, recorded for Aurora, which will feature 11 original songs written by real-life musicians, including Jackson Browne, Marcus Mumford and Madison Cunningham.



The first track from Aurora to be released, "Regret Me" is a duet performed by Keough and Claflin. The song was featured in the series' first trailer.





The album's second single,is also out now. Another Keough and Claflin duet, the track made waves when it debuted in the first full-length trailer for the series. Marcus Mumford is credited as a co-writer on the song."Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and The Six was an experience I'll never forget," producer and songwriter Blake Mills said in a statement. "I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes."Aurora will be available on all music streaming platforms March 3. Here's the album's full tracklist:



Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.