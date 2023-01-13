Daisy Jones and The Six may be a fictional band, but the story of these legendary musicians is being brought to life by real-life stars in an upcoming Prime Video miniseries. Set to air Friday, March 3, the show -- based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name -- chronicles the meteoric rise and tumultuous fall of a legendary 1970s rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

The cast for Daisy Jones and The Six reads like a who's who of Hollywood, with some iconic names you'll definitely recognize and some fresh faces on the brink of fame and familiarity. Here, we'll break down who plays whom and what they bring to the table when it comes to this soon-to-be iconic show.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Starring as the titular Daisy Jones is Riley Keough, a talented actress and model best known for her work in films including American Honey, Mad Max: Fury Road, It Comes at Night and Logan Lucky. While she doesn't have much of a professional music background, her grandfather is Elvis Presley, so the singing genes are likely strong.

She told Variety last year that she worked with a vocal coach on reaching those higher notes associated with the female singers of that era. "I sent them a video. I finally got to a place where I was like, 'Okay, maybe I can do it,' you know, and then they hired me, so I was like, 'Oh, okay, like I don't really have a perspective on it at all. If you think it's good, like, sure, let's go for it.'"

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Camila Morrone -- model, actress and arguable "it girl" of Hollywood -- takes on the role of Camila Dunne, the wife of Daisy's musical counterpart Billy Dunne. While she's been acting since 2013, her role in Daisy Jones and The Six marks her first major project. As a model, she's appeared on the cover of Turkish Vogue and has walked the runway for labels such as Moschino.

But her career probably isn't where you know this gorgeous Argentine American actress from. Morrone became a household name after dating Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio from 2018 to 2022.

She's spoken out before about her frustration at the root of her recognition as DiCaprio's girlfriend. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation." Here's hoping that her role in this iconic show does just that.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Billy Dunne, Daisy's musical counterpart-turned-romantic foil, is brought to life by English actor Sam Claflin. He made his name in the Hunger Games series playing Finnick Odair and has appeared in films including Love Rosie, Me Before You, Snow White and the Huntsman, Enola Holmes and Adrift. He's also played small roles on shows such as Peaky Blinders.

Like Keough, music is not really Claflin's area of expertise. He revealed to The Gentleman's Journal that his upcoming role as the infamous Dunne required a lot of prep work. Thankfully, he had nothing but time, thanks to the 2020 pandemic and global lockdowns.

"For the show alone, I had to lose loads of weight and learn how to sing and play the guitar," he said. "Actually, I'd never picked up a guitar in my life. I'm really quite fortunate to have had this extra time to prepare for the job -- and to familiarise myself with it. Genuinely, I'm thanking my lucky stars for the extra practice. Because, originally, I only had five weeks to learn the guitar. That would have been a very different series."

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Rock 'n' roll rule-breaking keyboardist Karen Sirko is brought to life by Suki Waterhouse, an English actress who's been seen in films such as The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Assassination Nation and The Bad Batch. She has had a few small roles on TV, too, but Daisy Jones and The Six is probably her highest-profile project to date.

This beauty has also been modeling since her teens, working for brands including Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and Prada. She even co-founded Pop & Suki, an accessories brand donned on the red carpet by the likes of Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Cara Delevingne and other A-listers. However, the company no longer seems to be in operation.

Waterhouse has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to playing Karen. As well as being an actress, she's also a talented musician in the dream pop and indie rock genres. She released four EPs in 2022: "Milk Teeth," "Good Looking," "I Can't Let Go" and "Nostalgia."

Other notable roles

In addition to Keough, Morrone, Claflin and Waterhouse, other cast members of Daisy Jones and The Six include singer-songwriter Nabiyah Be as Simone, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes. Josh Whitehouse -- best known for starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens in The Knight Before Christmas -- will play Eddie Roundtree, the band's rhythm guitarist.

Another recognizable face you might see is Tom Wright, who has appeared in sitcoms such as Seinfeld and starred in movies including Barbershop with Ice Cube. In this series, he'll play Teddy, the producer who discovers Daisy and comes up with the brilliant idea to pair her with The Six.

