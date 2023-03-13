The biggest stars in the entertainment and film industry convened in Hollywood over the weekend for the 2023 Oscars, and Riley Keough, the star of the recently released Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, was among the celebs making an appearance at Oscars-related events. Keough specifically attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and she looked flawless while doing so.

The actress, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shined in a floor-length, sequined dress at the party. The gold and silver-flecked gown featured a short train, relaxed fit and cutouts near Keough's waist for added flair. The top of the dress featured spaghetti straps, one of which went across her chest, and a swoop neckline. She paired the dress with a natural makeup look, sparkly earrings and her long auburn hair in soft waves.

Keough shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram page, tagging the brands that brought her look together.

Photos from the event show Keough walking the red carpet with her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson. She was also photographed with actress Laura Dern, her Daisy Jones co-star Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger.

Keough has been in the spotlight lately as one of the leads on the new Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six. The show premiered on March 3, and it is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The show is set in the 1970s and follows the story of a fictional rock band.

As the leader of a rock band, Keough sings throughout the show, but despite being the granddaughter of a rock and roll legend, she says the series was the first time she sang in public.

"I knew wasn't entirely tone deaf or anything, but I'd never tried to properly sing before, so it was a journey," she shared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan while promoting the show.

Daisy Jones & the Six also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison and more.