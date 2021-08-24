Reba McEntire Wants to Star in a Western With Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is easily one of the biggest names in country music. The Oklahoma native went from performing at the local rodeo to being one of the most well-known performers in Nashville. As much as we love following along with her singing career, the superstar has also managed to have a successful acting career in Hollywood. She's one of the few Country Music Hall of Fame members to be able to pull it off. Most singers just dabble in Hollywood like Kelly Clarkson or Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn. But like Dolly Parton, McEntire has a recognizable acting career outside of her Billboard topping singles, Grand Ole Opry performances and ACM and CMA Awards.

Over the years McEntire has starred in two of her own TV shows and appeared in a slew of random movies, such as playing the memorable Heather Gummer in Tremors. But apparently there's one thing she's always wanted to do that hasn't happened yet -- starring in a western.

Read More: Reba McEntire's 1991 Hit 'For My Broken Heart' Almost Wasn't Written Because of a Clinique Bag Giveaway

"I've always wanted to do a Western," McEntire explained in an episode of Talk Shop Live when asked if she had any interest in appearing in a dramatic TV series like Yellowstone.

"Rex [current boyfriend Rex Linn] and I talk about it all the time because we were raised around cattle and horses. He loves to team rope, I love to barrel race, and we both got into show business. So that was always our passion, to be in a Western. To get to be on one together would be a blast."

For those of you thinking McEntire has already been in a western, you aren't totally wrong. The country singer appeared in Buffalo Girls with Anjelica Huston and Sam Elliott where she had a fun cameo as Wild West icon Annie Oakley. Just a few years later, the Grammy winner played Annie again in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun. One of her earliest roles was in the TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, which was technically also of the western genre.

Growing up in McAlester, Okla., McEntire really lived the life of a cowgirl. Her father and grandfather were talented steer ropers so she grew up not only knowing how to ride horses herself, but she also performed at the rodeo with her sister Susie and brother Pake. She was actually discovered by Red Steagall while performing at the rodeo in Oklahoma City.

Similarly, McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn was born in Texas but raised in Oklahoma. He's been acting since the late '80s, though he's probably best known for starring in CSI: Miami. The couple seems to have incredible chemistry in real life so we'd love to see them share the screen, especially in a western. Can we get Taylor Sheridan to put them in the Yellowstone prequel with Tim and Faith?!

Related Videos