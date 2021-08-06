Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Recently Recovered From COVID-19: 'Stay Safe, Stay Home and Be Protected the Best You Can'

During a live appearance on TikTok, Reba McEntire shared that she and boyfriend Rex Linn recently recovered from COVID-19.

"Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It's not fun to get this," the country star told her social media followers. "I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can."

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation has McEntire questioning whether her concert itinerary, including one last round of Las Vegas residency gigs with Brooks & Dunn, will go on as scheduled.

"I have no idea what plans for next year are," McEntire admitted. "You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now...and it's all over the country...so we don't have an idea. We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December, the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December, but we don't know if that's going to go. We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe."

Covid Act Now reported on Thursday (Aug. 5) that in McEntire's home state of Oklahoma, there's been an average of 1,755 confirmed new cases per day (44.4 for every 100,000 residents) over the past week.

Beyond a harsh reminder that the coronavirus pandemic's not over, the 30 minute video offers a tour of McEntire's home, bird yard and "guard dog" included, plus stripped-down performances of "Fancy" and "I'm a Survivor" and a glimpse at Linn: grill master.

