It's once a member, always a member in the cattle-trodden Taylor Sheridan universe. Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty has officially been cast in Sheridan's upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves anthology series, starring Emmy nominee David Oyelowo (Selma) as the titular hero of the Wild West.

Mo Brings Plenty, who's played Chief Thomas Rainwater's right-hand-man since Yellowstone's 2018 debut, joins a star-studded cast, including all-time-greats Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid, as well as young Hollywood favorites Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King) and Shea Whigham (Waco: The Aftermath). The Paramount+ series, which centers on Oyelowo's Bass Reeves, the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshall renowned for bringing thousands of frontier criminals to justice, is currently filming in Texas. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is planned as an anthology series, with future iterations to feature other iconic lawmen.

Brings Plenty will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves. As a member of the Lakota Nation, Brings Plenty serves as a Native American cultural consultant on many of Taylor Sheridan's series. Last month, Brings Plenty visited the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C. for a panel on Native American representation in film and TV, where the premiere episode of Yellowstone prequel 1923 was screened.

Other newly-announced cast members include Dale Dickey (who's set to star in Kevin Costner's upcoming Horizon film franchise) as the wise and weathered Widow Dolliver, Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead) as the Black Seminole Native American woman Sara Jumper and Tosin Morohunfola (Run The World) as Jackson "Jackrabbit" Cole, a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves.

Previously-announced series regulars include Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill) as Reeves' loyal wife Jennie, Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant) as the young Cherokee man Billy Crow, Barry Pepper (True Grit) as a battle-tested infantryman and Demi Singleton (King Richard) as Reeves' daughter Sally. There's also speculation that Yellowstone favorite Cole Hauser will have a guest role in the series. For a full rundown of the cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, check out our character guide.

