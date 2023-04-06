'Waco: The Aftermath:' Everything Fans Need to Know About the Michael Shannon-Led Sequel

Michael Shannon is about to have his You can't handle the truth! moment. Fresh off his portrayal of George Jones in the critically-acclaimed limited series George & Tammy, the Oscar nominee is set to reprise his role as FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner in Showtime's drama series Waco: The Aftermath, premiering April 14. The five-episode limited series is a sequel to 2018's Waco, based on the true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI and David Koresh's Branch Davidian cult in Texas that lasted 51 days and ended in tragedy. Picking up where Waco left off, the much-anticipated sequel will dramatize the trial of the surviving Davidian cult members, charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents.

Need a refresher on the events of Waco? We've got you covered. Here's everything fans need to know about Waco: The Aftermath, including the plot, who's who in the star-studded cast, and how to watch the limited series.

How did Waco end?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 2018's 'Waco.'

In the explosive finale of 2018's six-episode limited series Waco, the 51-day siege comes to an end when the FBI burns the Davidian stronghold to the ground, killing 75 adults and children, along with their leader, David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch). We learn how the FBI made the disaster out to be a mass suicide, and hostage negotiator Gary Noesner (Michael Shannon) struggles to come to terms with the tragedy.

Advertisement

What is Waco: The Aftermath about?

Waco: The Aftermath will focus on the immediate and everlasting effects of the 1993 tragedy. Billed as a courtroom drama, fans will see various stars take the stand as the surviving Davidian cult members are tried for conspiracy to murder federal agents. The limited series will also feature flashbacks to a young David Koresh (played by Euphoria's Keean Johnson) and the beginnings of the Branch Davidian sect.

Who's in the cast of Waco: The Aftermath?

Waco: The Aftermath features a stacked cast, including returning stars Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo. Shannon will reprise his role as Gary Noesner, an FBI hostage negotiator suffering from PTSD after the failed negotiations with the Branch Davidians in 2018's Waco. Leguizamo (Encanto) will also return to his Emmy-winning portrayal of Jacob Vasquez, an undercover ATF agent. Here's a list of additional cast members:

Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer) will play Dan Cogdell , the lawyer for the surviving Branch Davidians.

David Costabile (Billions) will play Judge Smith , who oversees the trial of the Branch Davidians.

(Billions) will play , who oversees the trial of the Branch Davidians. J. Smith Cameron (Succession) will play Lois Roden , the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians.

(Succession) will play , the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians. John Hoogenakker (Dopesick) will play Clive Doyle in flashbacks, David Koresh's first follower within the Branch Davidians.

(Dopesick) will play in flashbacks, David Koresh's first follower within the Branch Davidians. Keean Johnson (Euphoria) will play Vernon Howell in flashbacks, a young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah.

(Euphoria) will play in flashbacks, a young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah. Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country) will play Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned government informant.

When does Waco: The Aftermath premiere?

The five-episode limited series streams Friday, April 14 on Showtime, before airing on Showtime Network Sunday, April 16 at 10/9c. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly, streaming on Fridays and airing on Sundays at 10/9c.

Check out the official trailer for Waco: The Aftermath below:

Advertisement

Related Videos