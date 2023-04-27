Donald Sutherland Joins Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Series 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Bass Reeves series is getting even more star power. Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland has signed onto the new Western in a recurring role. The series centers around the titular legendary Black cowboy, played by David Oyelowo (Selma). Though initially referred to as Bass Reeves, the show has officially been renamed Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Production for the series is officially underway in Texas.

When the series was first announced, it was envisioned as a spinoff of Yellowstone prequel 1883. The hit series released a standalone season on Paramount+, telling the origin story of the Dutton family and how they first came to settle down on their ranch in Montana. Their saga continued with the next installment, 1923, which picked up with a few of 1883's characters decades later. At this point, it doesn't seem there will be any connection between Yellowstone characters and who we see on Lawmen: Bass Reeves. But it's Taylor Sheridan, so anything is possible.

According to Deadline, the new title will actually change the strategy of the show, which will now be an anthology series. Future seasons will be centered around other notable lawmen of the Wild West.

Bass Reeves is regarded as one of the greatest heroes of the American frontier, capturing over 3,000 outlaws without even getting wounded. The series will center around Reeves (Olelowo) his career, and how he became a legend.

Sutherland will be taking on the role of Judge Isaac Parker, a judge at the Fort Smith Courthouse. He has a complicated history that will no doubt play into Reeves' capturing of criminals in the name of justice. The legendary actor, who received an Academy Honorary Award in 2017, is best known for his roles in Citizen X, Path to War, and the Hunger Games franchise. He joins previously announced cast members Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Dennis Quaid (The Right Stuff), and more.

