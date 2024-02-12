Martha Stewart Joins the Super Bowl Conversation With Hilarious New Post

"Good for some, bad for some" is our new favorite phrase.

Did Martha Stewart actually win the 2024 Super Bowl? The business mogul had the time of her life at the big game on Feb. 11, and she's got the Jumbotron photos—along with a perfect, fits-all catchphrase—to prove it.

The 82-year-old shared a photo of herself looking very carefree in her seat at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night. Donning San Francisco 49ers gold (including some razzle-dazzle metallic pants), Stewart appears to be laughing while watching her team face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, who ultimately took home the title.

"Made it onto the Jumbo tron [sic] second quarter SF 10. KC 0," Stewart captioned the Instagram snap, adding cheekily: "good for some. bad for some."

The post has garnered more than 95k likes in the past 24 hours, with fans pouring in to salute Stewart's word choice:

"I'm adopting 'good for some. bad for some.' as my new go to saying," one commenter wrote. Another fan tipped their cap at their favorite blonde: "Taylor who??? You're the rockstar in Vegas this weekend!!!"

And they're not wrong. Stewart joined her pals Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg for a gut-bustingly funny Super Bowl commercial for BIC's EZ Reach lighter. In the spot, Nelson says the lighter is "perfect for lighting bowls" — to which Stewart playfully adds, "of floating candles."

The former TV host also posted photos from her gameday meet-cute with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two women can be seen hugging each other, with Mahomes' infant son Bronze also in frame.

"One Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to another," Stewart captioned the snaps, referencing Mahomes' upcoming spread in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, hitting newsstands in May.

Last year, Stewart broke barriers when she graced the cover of SI Swim in a one-piece swimsuit at 81 years old. She was one of four cover models to be featured in the issue, alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

"It should have been 30 years ago," Stewart joked to People at the time. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

Martha Stewart: Good for some, bad for none!

