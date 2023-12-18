Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Cookies Featuring Hilarious Taylor Swift Reference

In her Time Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift mentioned that she's unfazed by any "Dads, Brads and Chads" who make take issue with the amount of screen time she gets during Kansas City Chiefs games. The humorous quote was celebrated by her fans and has since taken on a life of its own on the internet.

The popularity of Swift's quote has even made its way into the singer's circle of friends with whom she attends the Chiefs games. According to a fan Twitter account called Taylor Swift Updates, Swift and her fellow football family members enjoyed cookies that read "Dads, Brads and Chads" at Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. The cookie also featured hands with red nail polish holding up the "W," or "win" symbol.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reportedly shared a photo of the cookie to her Instagram story.

?| Brittany Mahomes shares a "Dads, Brads and Chads" cookie on her Insta story? pic.twitter.com/bzpNFOthgw — Taylor Swift Updates ? (@swifferupdates) December 17, 2023

Fans were incredibly entertained by the hilarious baked good, with many taking to the comments of Taylor Swift Updates' tweet.

"omg she's so iconic for this," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Love it. Can't help it if [you're] more interesting [than] the game to some people."

Swift's original quote was in response to a question about the public's reaction to her screen time at games. Swift said she has no control over nor awareness about how often she's featured in the broadcasts.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she told the publication. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

"I'm just there to support Travis," she continued. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."