Taylor Swift Has Something to Say to 'Dads, Brads, and Chads' Who Watch the NFL

Taylor Swift didn't hold back in the interview for her history-making TIME magazine Person of the Year cover story. The music superstar dropped more than a few bombshells, including the details of the timeline of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The "Karma" singer also commented on her widely publicized attendance at Kelce's games. Since her first attendance at the Chiefs home game on Sept. 24.

Swift shares that she, of course, has no control over how much she's shown on camera during NFL games.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she told the publication. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

"I'm just there to support Travis," she continued. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swift also revealed that her appearance at that home game was not in fact the couple's first date.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift revealed that she started hanging out with Kelce after he "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast," which she called "metal as hell."

Both have been supportive on one another throughout their courtship. Kelce famously attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Buenes Aires, Argentina, during which the superstar changed the lyrics to "Karma" to sing "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Yeah, no I had no clue [she would do that] ... well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," Kelce said of the lyric change on his "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason. "I was like, 'Oh... she really just said that.'"