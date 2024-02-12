One of the vests was auctioned off for a whopping $75,000.

At least three celebrities of note wore a limited-edition puffer vest during Super Bowl weekend that was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Gwen Stefani shared an Instagram reel sharing a note from Kristin about the surprise gift.

"Gwen, I hope you love my Super Bowl puffer vest I made," the note reads. "It would be an honor to see you rock it. I love your style and everything you stand for."

"Kristin, oh my god, mwah. Thank you, I love it," Stefani responded. Stefani and Blake Shelton were in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb. 11) to perform at a concert presented by TikTok. Both were shown enjoying the game during CBS' Super Bowl broadcast.

Kelly Clarkson posted a photo of herself in a seemingly identical vest.

"Shout out to [Kristin] for this amazing vest!," Clarkson wrote in the caption. "I've been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It's so cozy and I'm loving all your designs you've been making. Much love! Since my Cowboys didn't make it, let's go 49ers!"

Lastly, Gayle King of "CBS Mornings" modeled one of the vests for an Instagram post about an auction for the Kristin creation.

Per ESPN, one of the vests was auctioned off for $75,000, with all proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. A second jacket is being auctioned off through Friday.

Both Kristin and Kyle wore custom jackets to the Super Bowl. Kristin's tells the story of her spouse's journey from Harvard to NFL acclaim. Kyle's was covered with shoutouts to his teammates.

The 49ers fell short in just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22, clinching back-to-back world titles—and third in five seasons—for the franchise.

