A Comprehensive Guide to All the Famous Friends Taylor Swift Has Brought to Kansas City Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift single-handedly saved football.
Okay, maybe "saved" isn't the right word to describe a billion-dollar industry. But the Midnights singer's presence undeniably made the game more interesting for us non-sports fans. Since Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, the singer has been spotted in his private box seats several times—often with a group of her famous friends in tow.
Swift first made headlines when she was photographed cheering Kelce on at the Chiefs' home game on Sept. 24, 2023. While fans wondered if that public display of support was the couple's official hard launch, the singer revealed in her 2023 Person of the Year cover story for TIME that they had begun dating much earlier.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that ... By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Since that first appearance, Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games, often bringing her squad of A-listers along with her. Let's take a look at all the famous faces that have joined her in the stands.
Sophie Turner
The "Game of Thrones" star was one of the first famous friends to join Swift at a Chiefs game. According to People, Turner attended their match-up against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2023, alongside a plethora of other celebrities.
The actress and the singer have been close friends for a few years. So close that, at the time, Turner was crashing into one of Swift's many New York City pads amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.
Blake Lively
At that same game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium—where the Chiefs celebrated a 23-20 victory—was another one of Swift's famous friends: actress Blake Lively. The longtime friends were caught on video laughing and joking around in Kelce's private box, looking like they were having the time of their lives.
According to People, Kelce reportedly rented out a restaurant for all of his family and Taylor's famous friends to enjoy a private dinner and celebrate the big win.
Ryan Reynolds
Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also in attendance for the festivities that same day. He later told E-News that he had "a lot of fun." Way to keep it vague, Reynolds.
Shawn Levy
Another member of Swift's headline-making game-day squad? "Stranger Things" producer and "Night at the Museum" director Shawn Levy. That addition may seem odd, but Levy and Swift actually go way back He even made an appearance in her short film "All Too Well."
"I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," he told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the game. "The depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound."
Sabrina Carpenter
Also a part of this iconic entourage was singer Sabrina Carpenter. Her jump from Swiftie to Swift's friend began when Carpenter uploaded her cover of "Picture to Burn" as her first-ever YouTube video in 2009. Now she's being photographed hugging her once-teen idol while cheering on the Chiefs. So wild.
Antoni Porowski
"Queer Eye" cast member Antoni Porowski was also spotted amongst the throngs of famous faces in Kelce's box seats at the Oct. 1 game. He later told People that he "couldn't be happier" for Swift and her new romance.
"I'm very supportive," he said. "She's an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over. My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come."
Hugh Jackman
The last celebrity to appear in the crew of stars at Travis Kelce's game against the Jets was actor Hugh Jackman. The "Greatest Showman" and "X-Men" star has been friends with Reynolds for years, so his presence isn't too much of a surprise. And the adorable selfie he posted with Reynolds, Lively, and Swift was just the icing on the cake.
Alana Haim
Swift brought along Alana Haim, musician and member of the band Haim, to help her cheer on Kelce during their Dec. 17, 2023, game against the New England Patriots. All three of the Haim sisters are pals with the superstar singer and have even collaborated on her 2020 evermore album with the song "no body no crime."
Cara Delevingne
During the Chief's Jan. 22, 2024 game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, NY, model and actress (and longtime member of Swift's squad) Cara Delevingne was spotted cheering on the team with the singer. The longtime pals have been supporting each other in their respective careers for years—and Delevinge didn't mince words when asked about her friend's new relationship.
"I'm so, so happy for her," she told E! News. "There's definitely something very different about them. I'm always rooting for my girl."
Keleigh Teller
During the AFC championship game on Jan. 28, Swift brought Delevingne and another A-list friend: model and actress Keleigh Teller. From the looks of the Instagram pics she shared, she left her hubby, Miles Teller, at home and enjoyed a fun night out with the girls.
Teller has been friends with the superstar ever since she and her husband starred in her 2021 music video "I Bet You Think About Me."
