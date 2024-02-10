A Comprehensive Guide to All the Famous Friends Taylor Swift Has Brought to Kansas City Chiefs Games

Sophie Turner and Blake Lively are just a few big names that have enjoyed those primetime box seats.

Taylor Swift single-handedly saved football.

Okay, maybe "saved" isn't the right word to describe a billion-dollar industry. But the Midnights singer's presence undeniably made the game more interesting for us non-sports fans. Since Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, the singer has been spotted in his private box seats several times—often with a group of her famous friends in tow.

Swift first made headlines when she was photographed cheering Kelce on at the Chiefs' home game on Sept. 24, 2023. While fans wondered if that public display of support was the couple's official hard launch, the singer revealed in her 2023 Person of the Year cover story for TIME that they had begun dating much earlier.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that ... By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Since that first appearance, Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games, often bringing her squad of A-listers along with her. Let's take a look at all the famous faces that have joined her in the stands.