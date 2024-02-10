With the Super Bowl around the corner and Valentine's Day right on its heels, a sporty rom-com would make for the perfect marriage of the two events.

Romantic comedies and sports are two genres that may seem worlds apart, yet when they converge, the result is often a heartwarming and engaging film that appeals to a broad audience. This list of 14 romantic comedies is perfect for sports fans who love a blend of athletic action, romantic sparks, and comedic moments.

Each film on this list uniquely combines the thrill of sports with the emotional depth of romantic relationships, offering something for everyone. From the underdog stories to tales of personal triumph, these films showcase how love and sports can intertwine in the most unexpected ways.

Whether you're a hardcore sports enthusiast or just looking for a feel-good movie, these titles are sure to entertain and inspire. The list includes classic and contemporary films, each with its own charm and appeal. The actors and actresses in these films bring their characters to life with memorable performances that resonate with audiences. So, grab your popcorn and prepare to dive into a world where love scores and sports inspire.

Scroll through for 14 sports rom-com movies sports fans are sure to love.