The commercialization of February 14th has made the whole production a bit predictable. Florists pull all-nighters preparing bouquets of roses, chocolate companies produce heart-shaped candies like it's going out of style, and men all over the country wait until the very last second to pick out a clichè card from CVS. Every year, we subject ourselves to this monotonous routine of romance because it's tradition.

And because everyone loves love. As much as we love a cheesy Valentine's Day joke at the holiday's expense, it's hard not to love the season of romance (and delicious Valentine's Day candy).

Love is universal. We can all relate to the pain of fresh heartache or the sweet rush of butterflies. We can all connect over the feeling of being swept off our feet or the excitement of a first kiss. And we can all agree that love is a lot more complicated than "when you know you know."

So maybe it's time we tone it down a bit with all the red, pink, and white mush. Everyone and their mother preaches about getting back to the true meaning of these marketing-driven holidays, and the best way to start is by questioning why we do the things we do.

So let's dig a little deeper into the bizarre and contradictory origins and customs of Valentine's Day that may make you question everything you thought you knew about this day of love. These Valentine's Day facts will definitely have you questioning what you know about the holiday.