Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Release New Duet 'Purple Irises' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Gwen Stefani will headline the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate party in Las Vegas. The pre-game event can be streamed live via the NFL's TikTok account, with parts of musical performances shown during CBS' pregame coverage.

"We all know how massive of an event [the] Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can't wait to see you all in Vegas!," Stefani shared in a press release.

But first, we all get to hear "Purple Irises," Stefani's newest duet with her spouse, Blake Shelton. The song hit streaming services overnight on Friday (Feb. 9) so we can learn to sing along in time for the track's live debut on Sunday.

Lyrically, it's a story about two people's unwavering love for each other despite their individual flaws.

"Wonder why you took a risk/ On a broken heart you cannot fix," the chorus goes. "No, I never knew a love like this/ Now I'm picking purple irises."

Musically, it strikes a balance between the more pop-oriented material by Stefani (both solo and with No Doubt) and some of Shelton's more rootsy, acoustic-based country material.

It's not the first duet between the two. "Nobody But You" and "Happy Everywhere" became No. 1 country songs. Before those, the couple collaborated on "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in 2017.

Stefani's become a regular lately in Las Vegas. She performed multiple shows there on New Year's Eve. Shelton has a permanent mark on Sin City nightlife. The Vegas location of his Ole Red chain of restaurants, bars and music venues opened in January. It's the sixth Ole Red establishment and at 27,000 square feet, it's the largest to date.

