Why Blake Shelton Won't Get a New Year's Kiss From Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has plans for the final night of 2023. He'll be singing with Trace Adkins as one of many live performances aired that night on the CBS broadcast "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash."

Stefani was going to join her husband in New Year's Eve in Music City until she got offered a gig she couldn't refuse.

"Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," Stefani told "Today." "Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host... So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're going to be working then I'm going to be working — so I'm just going to fly in and out it's going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

Per NBC, Stefani will perform two shows on Dec. 31 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

During a recent chat with "Entertainment Tonight," Shelton shared his New Year's resolution.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he said. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

But first, Shelton, Stefani and Stefani's three kids will celebrate Christmas together.

A rapid-fire Instagram reel posted on Dec. 4 by Stefani takes us behind the scenes as the couple decorates their home for Christmas.

The couple's holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" blasts as we're shown the construction of a miniatures village and the selection of an ideal tree at a Christmas tree farm. There's also a quick glimpse at a curious house cat and some lawn ornament reindeer made from logs. The clip concludes with a fully-decorated and lit tree, with on-brand ornaments of a fish and a musical note.

