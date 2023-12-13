'Nashville's Big Bash': Everything You Need to Know About CBS' New Year's Eve Special

Say goodbye to 2023 with some of country music's brightest stars.

The final slate of performers was announced on Wednesday (Dec. 13) for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," CBS' annual, country music-themed live broadcast that'll ring in 2024.

Country singer Elle King will co-host with "Entertainment Tonight's" Rachel Smith. Another country star in Dustin Lynch will join radio personality Cody Alan and WCBS-New York weather anchor Lonnie Quinn in providing live coverage from Times Square's Ball Drop.

It's an ambitious production, with nearly 50 live performances airing from spots across Nashville, including a main stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park— home of the city's midnight Music Note Drop.

Per a press release, "the special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time."

It'll be the third year for "Nashville's Big Bash." It debuted on Dec. 31, 2021. Last year's broadcast was the first to incorporate live coverage from New York City, where 2024 will begin an hour sooner than it will in Nashville.

CBS' announcement in October that the special will return this year was paired with the announcement of the first three performers: Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Read on for the full list, which blends some of the genre's top stars with several up-and-coming talents.

Read on for everything you need to know before saying goodbye to 2023 with a stacked cast of country acts.

How to Watch "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"

Because it's airing live from the central time zone, the special runs a little late compared to shows emanating from the Big Apple. CBS will air "Nashville's Big Bash" live on Sun., Dec. 31 from 7:30- 10:oo p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - 1:05 a.m. ET. It'll stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount + with Showtime subscribers, and it'll be available on demand the following day for those subscribers as well as those with Paramount+ Essential accounts.

Who's Performing

After the initial announcement of three performers, Old Dominion and co-host King were confirmed as musical guests. The star power grew on Dec. 13 with the additions of Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman plus the duo of Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins and a collaboration between Brothers Osborne and Trombone Shorty.