NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 14: Blake Shelton performs onstage at the "The Voice" Visits Nashville press conference at Ole Red on November 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee and Lainey Wilson at ACM Lifting Lives LIVE, Presented by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming, held at Topgolf on May 10, 2023 in The Colony, TX, as part of ACM Awards week. (
Jason Kempin/Getty Images/ Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Image
TV

'Nashville's Big Bash': Everything You Need to Know About CBS' New Year's Eve Special

Say goodbye to 2023 with some of country music's brightest stars.

The final slate of performers was announced on Wednesday (Dec. 13) for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," CBS' annual, country music-themed live broadcast that'll ring in 2024.

Country singer Elle King will co-host with "Entertainment Tonight's" Rachel Smith. Another country star in Dustin Lynch will join radio personality Cody Alan and WCBS-New York weather anchor Lonnie Quinn in providing live coverage from Times Square's Ball Drop.

It's an ambitious production, with nearly 50 live performances airing from spots across Nashville, including a main stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park— home of the city's midnight Music Note Drop.

Per a press release, "the special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time."

It'll be the third year for "Nashville's Big Bash." It debuted on Dec. 31, 2021. Last year's broadcast was the first to incorporate live coverage from New York City, where 2024 will begin an hour sooner than it will in Nashville.

CBS' announcement in October that the special will return this year was paired with the announcement of the first three performers: Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Read on for the full list, which blends some of the genre's top stars with several up-and-coming talents.

Read on for everything you need to know before saying goodbye to 2023 with a stacked cast of country acts.

How to Watch "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"

CBS Presents New Year?'s Eve Live Nashville?'s Big Bash. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Because it's airing live from the central time zone, the special runs a little late compared to shows emanating from the Big Apple. CBS will air "Nashville's Big Bash" live on Sun., Dec. 31 from 7:30- 10:oo p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - 1:05 a.m. ET. It'll stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount + with Showtime subscribers, and it'll be available on demand the following day for those subscribers as well as those with Paramount+ Essential accounts.

Who's Performing

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer/songwriters Blake Shelton (L) and Trace Adkins perform at Nissan Stadium during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

After the initial announcement of three performers, Old Dominion and co-host King were confirmed as musical guests. The star power grew on Dec. 13 with the additions of Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman plus the duo of Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins and a collaboration between Brothers Osborne and Trombone Shorty.

