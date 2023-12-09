Blake Shelton Dons Santa Suit in Hilarious 'Barmageddon' Holiday Special

They call him Father Christmas for a reason.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's" Ice T went into Sgt. Odafin Tutuola mode for a hilarious sketch that previewed last Monday's (Dec. 4) special holiday episode of "Barmageddon" which aired on network television.

The sketch begins as a "SVU" parody, with Ice T grilling Santa Claus, as played by show co-host Blake Shelton, about his whereabouts on the evening of Dec. 24.

"We've done a very deep investigation and we know you were up to some shady business," Ice T exclaimed.

"I deliver presents, you know, I travel," Shelton responded.

"Barmageddon" co-host Carson Daly barely kept a straight face while joining Ice T in grilling Shelton Santa with a firm "Are you sure about that?"

"I go down people's chimneys, I drink their milk, I eat their cookies, I leave," Shelton responded. "I don't remember."

Daly then threw in a plot twist: he and Ice T had in their possession an "extensive DNA paternity test" for every elf in the audience.

"Mr. Claus, you are the father of everyone in this room!," Daly revealed.

This all set up Shelton'-as-Santa's punchline: "Why do you think they call me Father Christmas?"

In the episode, Shelton and Ice T faced each other in such holiday-themed drinking games as "Merry Axe-Mas," "Christmas Carol-oke," "Doodle All the Way" and "Little Drummer Boy (and Girl)."

Another preview clip shows Shelton dressed as Santa Claus while reading an irreverent parody of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" that's themed around "Barmageddon"— "Happy hour to all on this bartacular night."

"Blake Shelton's Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice T" aired on NBC. A new episode of "Barmageddon" pitting Jelly Roll against Gabriel Iglesias followed that same evening on the game show's usual home, the USA Network.