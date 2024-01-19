Blake Shelton Celebrates Opening of Ole Red Las Vegas

On Monday (Jan. 15), Blake Shelton celebrated the grand opening of the Las Vegas expansion of his Ole Red chain of restaurants, bars and live music venues.

"Ok everybody, don't tear the place up on the first day," Shelton wrote in the Twitter caption of a photo that shows a line of the new establishment's first patrons.

The latest addition to Sin City's nightlife is in a massive, 27,000 square-foot building at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. It's conveniently located across from the Bellagio fountains and in front of the Horseshoe. The four-story complex is topped by a 4,500 square-foot rooftop bar that offers a view of the Vegas skyline.

Seeing the finished product in clips and snapshots establishes the 16-feet-wide by 37-feet-high LED video wall as the business' most impressive feature.

It's the sixth Ole Red location, joining businesses in Orlando, Fla., Gatlinburg, Tenn., Tishomingo, Okla. as well as two in Nashville.

In late 2023, Shelton granted multiple sneak peeks at the next addition to Las Vegas nightlife, starting with a Nov. 5 feature by People.

"I've seen this phase of the process enough times to know that I can picture it now and there's similarities to all the Ole Reds, and there's some similarities to... Nashville with the balcony that looks down on the stage and the bar placement and all that stuff," Shelton told People. "But it's also just so much bigger. I mean, this is a giant, and so I don't know that I would say I'm emotional, but it is overwhelming and it's hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we're almost to the finish line."

Like with other Ole Red locations, the stage will be open to up-and-coming artists.

"I want [visitors] to leave having found a new favorite artist every time, and I want them to realize that we are putting talent in these places that could be the next big thing," Shelton said (as quoted by Circle All Access).