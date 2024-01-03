"By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show... I pronounce you both husband and husband."

Two Kelly Clarkson fans got the wedding of a lifetime at the singer's New Year's Eve show at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. In a video uploaded to YouTube, Clarkson is performing at the Dec. 31 show of her residency, "Chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson," when she begins speaking to fans named Brian and Marcello in the audience. The beginning of the clip shows Clarkson's surprise as she finds out they intend to get married immediately.

"Oh, it is tonight!" she exclaims. "With me!"

Before she knows it, a wedding officiant steps in front of the couple, and she hands him the mic. She stands next to Brian as the officiant asks the men if they will take one another in marriage. He then says, "By the power of Kelly Clarkson's show, Las Vegas, New Year's 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband."

Clarkson celebrates with the couple and the officiant before returning to the stage.

"You guys, that was so wonderful!" she says to fans. "Marcello and Brian, good luck."

Clarkson has been performing on her "Chemistry" residency — which supports her latest album, Chemistry — since July 2023. The artist performed 10 dates in the summer, and she announced extra shows, including the New Year's show, in October. She will return to Vegas for two more shows in 2024, on Feb. 9 and 10.

In addition to performing in Vegas, Clarkson has been back to work on the set of"The Kelly Clarkson Show" this past fall and winter. The show recently won six trophies at the 2023 Daytime Emmys: Daytime Talk Series, Daytime Talk Series Host, Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Lighting Direction, Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video and Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound.