In an episode that was anything but mundane, Kelly Clarkson, the beloved host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," found herself in a playful exchange with Jason Momoa that had the audience—and subsequently the internet—buzzing with speculation and amusement.

The heart of the interaction was during Momoa's appearance to promote his new film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," set to hit theaters on Dec. 22. The segment took a turn for the flirtatious, leaving the audience in stitches and Clarkson scrambling for composure. "What training was that for?" Clarkson inquired, as a clip showed Momoa engaging in a rather suggestive motion atop a CGI saddle, intended to be a sea creature in the upcoming movie. Momoa's response, rich with innuendo, was "That's how you go faster. So if you want the animal to go faster, you've gotta really go," followed by a demonstration of the hip thrusts that left Clarkson momentarily flustered.

The moment was lighthearted, yet it sparked a cascade of fan reactions. Viewers playfully called out Clarkson for her supposed on-air flirting, with direct quotes from the audience such as "Them dating would probably be a highlight of my year," and "They have great chemistry. It seems like Jason is digging Kelly, get girl!!!!!" These reactions underscore the charismatic connection between the two, despite there being no indication of any romantic interest beyond the jestful interaction.

It's important to note that both Momoa and Clarkson have recently navigated personal challenges in the public eye, with Momoa parting ways with Lisa Bonet and Clarkson undergoing a divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Despite the playful banter and fan shipping, there's no substance to the rumors of a burgeoning romance. Both stars have maintained professionalism and composure throughout their public dealings with their respective relationship statuses. Instead, what the episode did offer was a testament to Clarkson's skill as a host in navigating the unexpected with grace and humor.