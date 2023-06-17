Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She Stayed With Ex Brandon Blackstock For So Long

In a Tuesday (June 13) interview with We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, Kelly Clarkson explained her rationale for putting off her split from Brandon Blackstock. She cited a common reason many try to repair a crumbling marriage -- not wanting Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and River Rose, 8, to be children of divorce.

"If I'm being completely honest, we don't want to do what we saw done," said Clarkson. "I don't want my kids to be those kids at school."

Clarkson's parents divorced when she was 6, which fed her desire for her kids to not be raised in a comparable situation.

"It's a little different --they grew up here and it's a very progressive city. But in the South, there was like two of us with divorced parents in our class. So it was very different," Clarkson added. "Even when you come down to like, daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up. You have to think about all of those things and you play it out differently in your head too."

Clarkson and Blackstock ended their seven-year marriage in 2020. She also blames her ego for postponing the divorce.

"My ego... [I thought,] 'I can do this. I can handle so much.' My ego is, 'I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.' It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way," she explained.

Ultimately, Clarkson allowed herself a healthy dose of self-care.

"You try so hard and you think, 'I do not want to do that to her, I don't want to do that to him' -- that you never start thinking about yourself," she said. "That's why sometimes to be selfish was important to me."