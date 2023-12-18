Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and the owners of the NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs gave her a very unique and expensive gift to mark the occasion. It was first revealed that the Chiefs owners gave the singer a gift when Gracie and Ava Hunt, daughters of franchise owner Clark Hunt, shared a series of photos from the team's Dec. 10 game against Buffalo. Both Hunt sisters shared photos with Swift, who was holding a wrapped box with a tag that read, "From the Hunt family."

"Happy birthday to this queen!" Gracie wrote alongside the post. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging...easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best & most blessed year yet!?? Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!"

Ava shared a similar post from her day at the game, writing, "Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift."

After sharing these photos, fans were dying to know what was inside the box that the Chiefs owners gifted for Swift's birthday. Well, that question has since been answered.

In Gracie's post, she shared that the item in the box was a piece from Judith Leiber, a brand that creates couture and designer bags. Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, has since revealed that they gave Swift the "microphone karaoke" clutch. The novelty handbag is silver, life-sized microphone adorned with Swarovski crystals. The mic is listed for $4,995.00 on Judith Leiber's website.

Swift has attended many Chiefs games since she and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September. She most recently attended the Dec. 17 game against the New England Patriots, sitting with her dad Scott Swift and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.